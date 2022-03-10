Advertisement

Just Imagine SWLA: 10 ideas for future of area presented at workshops next week

The Community Foundation of SWLA will hold three workshops next week to present 10 ideas to...
The Community Foundation of SWLA will hold three workshops next week to present 10 ideas to jump start a 50-year resiliency plan for Southwest Louisiana.(Community Foundation of SWLA)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last year, the Community Foundation asked residents to share how they would like to see Southwest Louisiana grow.

Next week, the Community Foundation will present 10 ideas generated from that input, which they hope will help “jump start” a 50-year resilience plan.

Workshops will be held in Lake Charles, Grand Lake, and Sulphur.

  • Tuesday, March 15
    • 6-8 p.m.
    • Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband Room
  • Wednesday, March 16
    • 5-7 p.m.
    • Grand Lake High School Cafeteria
  • Thursday, March 17
    • 6-8 p.m.
    • West Cal Event Center

The 10 projects will show the potential of Southwest Louisiana and the strategies to implement them, Foundation officials said.

For more, visit justimagaineSWLA.org.

The Community Foundation of SWLA will hold three workshops next week to present 10 ideas to...
The Community Foundation of SWLA will hold three workshops next week to present 10 ideas to jump start a 50-year resiliency plan for Southwest Louisiana.(Community Foundation of SWLA)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Support groups for cancer, diabetes patients return to West Cal Cam Hospital

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Haley Weger
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is working to ease patients' fear and confusion by helping to educate local residents, and give them a community of others going through the same difficult journey.

News

Support groups for cancer, diabetes patients return to West Cal Cam Hospital

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

Legislature to consider 24 medical cannabis bills as patients rally for more access

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Theresa Schmidt
"They're running out. They're running out of cannabis in the dispensaries very soon after it's brought to the dispensary. So, if we get more growers, we'll have more strains. Cannabis has different strains. Certain ailments require a certain strain," says Tony Landry, founder of Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and rainy evening ahead, sunshine returns for the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Durham
Clouds have continued to build in this afternoon and that has allowed a few showers and downpours to develop as well through the morning hours. Rain chances will be on the rise as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as our next cold front approaches the region and that will also mean strong winds at times with gust of 35-40 mph at times. Sunshine will make a return for the weekend as high pressure builds in, but out temperatures will be on the cooler side.

News

Free legal advice clinic Saturday at Harvest Community Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
A free legal advice clinic will be held Saturday at Harvest Community Center in Morganfield.

Latest News

News

Trinity Baptist Church collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jakob Evans
Trinity Baptist Church is collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine to aid during the Russian military invasion.

News

Jeff Davis Sheriff issues parking reminder prior to opening of Lacassine Pool

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jakob Evans
As the Lacassine Pool prepares to open on Tuesday, March, 15, in Jeff Davis Parish, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey is reminding drivers of parking rules.

Education

Calcasieu School Board releases anti-bullying policies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Robinson
Community members and classmates are calling for change following the suicide of 15-year-old Sam Houston student Joshua Borel.

News

Four arrested in Sunday afternoon shooting on Fitzenreiter Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting on Fitzenreiter Road Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Crime

VIDEO: Walgreens burglarized in Moss Bluff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jakob Evans
A Walgreens pharmacy store in Moss Bluff, LA was burglarized in the morning hours of February, 16, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

News

Walgreens burglarized in Moss Bluff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Walgreens pharmacy store in Moss Bluff, LA was burglarized in the morning hours of February, 16, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.