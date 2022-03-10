Just Imagine SWLA: 10 ideas for future of area presented at workshops next week
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last year, the Community Foundation asked residents to share how they would like to see Southwest Louisiana grow.
Next week, the Community Foundation will present 10 ideas generated from that input, which they hope will help “jump start” a 50-year resilience plan.
Workshops will be held in Lake Charles, Grand Lake, and Sulphur.
- Tuesday, March 15
- 6-8 p.m.
- Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband Room
- Wednesday, March 16
- 5-7 p.m.
- Grand Lake High School Cafeteria
- Thursday, March 17
- 6-8 p.m.
- West Cal Event Center
The 10 projects will show the potential of Southwest Louisiana and the strategies to implement them, Foundation officials said.
For more, visit justimagaineSWLA.org.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.