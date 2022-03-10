First public hearing for the state’s disaster recovery action plan held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday night kicked off a series of public hearings for the state’s disaster recovery action plan. The state announced earlier this year that $600 million had been secured for homeowners impacted by hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The Office of Community Development says it’s taken them a year to even get to this point. A 30 day public comment period is mandatory before the plan can be approved, and once approved funding will be dispersed.

“To see what the priorities are so that we can make sure that the action plan, the way we spend the money, reflects what the people on the ground here understand the priority of that recovery,” executive director, Pat Forbes said.

The state’s recovery action plan is 180 pages long and of that, 140 pages just highlight unmet needs. The state so far has secured $600 million, but as discussed at Wednesday’s meeting, the need is well above $2.3 billion.

“We’ve formulated a draft plan, a proposed plan, but we need to hear for folks that it really makes sense,” Forbes said. “Are there things we’re missing, are there things we haven’t allocated correctly so that we can get the plan as right as possible right now.”

Included in the action plan is a series of programs from economic development, affordable rental housing, and homeowner assistance. Many hands flew in the air when the discussion opened up for questions.

One attendee asked, “I know that these are dynamics that are external, but that is a reality that folks have been facing, particularly the elderly population that has been taken advantage of. What does that look like?”

Among those concerns were questions about how will this affect the elderly and questions about qualifications.

“That concerns me that they are basing helping us on our income, and I am not pleased with that,” an attendee said.

The 30 day public comment period officially starts on Monday. You can find out more information or submit a comment here or call 866-735-2001.

