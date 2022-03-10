Deputies seize 63 pounds of marijuana on I-10

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested after deputies seized a large quantity of marijuana, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WAFB.

Authorities seized approximately 63 pounds of marijuana while stopping three suspects on I-10, the sheriff said.

Deputies arrested all three suspects, Nguyen Nguyen, of Philadelphia, Pa., Thinh Nguyen, of Richmond, Texas, and Ngoc Pham, of Westminster, Calif., on the charge of possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

Nguyen Nguyen (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Thinh Nguyen (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ngoc Pham (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

