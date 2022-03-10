50/50 Thursdays
Deputies seize 63 pounds of marijuana on I-10

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said about 63 pounds of marijuana was seized during a...
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said about 63 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on I-10.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested after deputies seized a large quantity of marijuana, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WAFB.

Authorities seized approximately 63 pounds of marijuana while stopping three suspects on I-10, the sheriff said.

Deputies arrested all three suspects, Nguyen Nguyen, of Philadelphia, Pa., Thinh Nguyen, of Richmond, Texas, and Ngoc Pham, of Westminster, Calif., on the charge of possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

Nguyen Nguyen
Nguyen Nguyen(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
Thinh Nguyen
Thinh Nguyen(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ngoc Pham
Ngoc Pham(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

