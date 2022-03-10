Cyclist riding nearly 700 miles along the Gulf Coast to help with affordable housing

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Biking across the Gulf Coast, the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure group is working to raise money and help rebuild and repair homes for those in need.

Twenty-two cyclists made their way to Sulphur Wednesday afternoon as part of their journey along the Gulf, traveling on bike from Florida to Texas, a nearly 700-mile trip.

“We’ve seen families served. We’ve seen people’s lives transformed and the longer you’re with Fuller Center, the more you get to see some of those families and that transformation and after you’ve seen that a couple times, it’s hard to step away,” Neil Mullikin said.

Mullikin said the group rides to raises funds and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing, an affordable housing nonprofit.

“We’ll work with the local Fuller Centers to find out what their needs are,” Mullikin said. “In addition, we try to average about 77 miles a day biking, so we can kind of plan according to what days we’d be stopping and where.”

Mullikin said the group also stopped in Hammond to help with rebuilding, but on this stop they are taking the day off from riding to provide hands-on help on repairing a home in Sulphur.

“We appreciate having the extra hands,” volunteer coordinator Toni Karam Ratliff said. “The team will be helping us with a new house we just signed on today - helping a family of seven, I think.”

Karam Ratliff said the cyclists will be doing everything from painting, flooring, to laying shingles.

The trip started in Laguna Beach, Florida, on Feb. 26 and are expected to end their journey in Galveston, Texas, on March 12.

