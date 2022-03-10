Cowboys kickoff spring practice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spring ball is finally in the air for the McNeese Cowboys under new head coach Gary Goff who saw some good moments today in their first practice but also had some learning moments as well, but overall he’s just glad they were able to get the good reps in so they can learn moving forward.

“The guys attacked the day,” Goff said. “They came out and worked really hard. When they did made mistakes, they were full speed, but obviously we have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s understandable because they’re trying to learn a new offense and new defense.”

Learning the new schemes will also include learning a new way to practice. Much like air raid offense coach Goff likes to practice as fast as he plays.

“Towards the end of practice they started getting gassed a little bit and that’s one of the things I talked to them afterwards. We’re going to run from drill to drill, period to period,” said Goff. “Make sure you attack everything we do out here for the two hours we’re out here because we can’t waste these opportunities and in order for us to simulate game reps we have to do everything full speed.”

As spring ball continues coach Goff and his staff want the players to keep stacking good rep days and soaking in the knew playbook. As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron.

“It really takes watching film with them. Letting them learn from their mistakes I’m a big believer in you’re going to have to let them get out here make mistakes learn from it and not make the same mistake twice,” Goff said.

The Cowboys will continue to stack days and get stronger and learn in the process when they hit the field for day two of spring ball tomorrow at 4 p.m.

