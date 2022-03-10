50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowboys kickoff spring practice

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spring ball is finally in the air for the McNeese Cowboys under new head coach Gary Goff who saw some good moments today in their first practice but also had some learning moments as well, but overall he’s just glad they were able to get the good reps in so they can learn moving forward.

“The guys attacked the day,” Goff said. “They came out and worked really hard. When they did made mistakes, they were full speed, but obviously we have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s understandable because they’re trying to learn a new offense and new defense.”

Learning the new schemes will also include learning a new way to practice. Much like air raid offense coach Goff likes to practice as fast as he plays.

“Towards the end of practice they started getting gassed a little bit and that’s one of the things I talked to them afterwards. We’re going to run from drill to drill, period to period,” said Goff. “Make sure you attack everything we do out here for the two hours we’re out here because we can’t waste these opportunities and in order for us to simulate game reps we have to do everything full speed.”

As spring ball continues coach Goff and his staff want the players to keep stacking good rep days and soaking in the knew playbook. As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron.

“It really takes watching film with them. Letting them learn from their mistakes I’m a big believer in you’re going to have to let them get out here make mistakes learn from it and not make the same mistake twice,” Goff said.

The Cowboys will continue to stack days and get stronger and learn in the process when they hit the field for day two of spring ball tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

KATY - MARCH 10: Southland Conference Basketball Championships: Men's 2nd Round - (3) New...
No. 7 McNeese drops back-and-forth game to No. 3 New Orleans
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
LHSAA Marsh Madness basketball tournament
LHSAA Marsh Madness scores and schedule
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern loses heartbreaker to Grambling in SWAC Tournament
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU roars past Missouri in second round of SEC Tournament 76-68