Baker fire chief accused of payroll fraud

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The chief of the Baker Fire Department has been arrested on charges of payroll fraud after a four-month-long investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.

Tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars may have been stolen from the City of Baker as former fire chief Christopher Hunt has been accused of payroll fraud and has been under investigation by the Louisiana State Police since Oct. 27, 2021. Troopers received a complaint of alleged payroll fraud.

The warrant said that Hunt claimed more than 300 hours of overtime, a total of more than 22 thousand dollars.

The mayor released a statement Thursday about the arrest:

On Thursday, March 10, a former employee from the City of Baker Fire Department was arrested for allegedly committing payroll fraud, felony theft, computer theft and malfeasance. While the actions of one employee can challenge the public’s trust that we strive daily to build, as Mayor, I take any and all allegations or incidents of misconduct very seriously. Therefore, we will fully cooperate with the Louisiana State Police and District Attorney’s Office as they conduct their independent investigation. Meanwhile, as standard protocol dictates, we have already began taking steps to review internal controls over payroll and to make any changes found to be appropriate.

State police detectives added they learned Hunt manipulated time entries using computer-based software and made fraudulent changes in the system in which he financially benefited for hours he did not work.

“He used a computer software program to manipulate the actual overtime codes that he was working or that he did not work, and that’s how he was able to claim the hours,” Taylor Scrantz, Louisiana State Police, said.

The investigation looked at payroll records starting in January through August 2021.

According to Baker city attorney Kenneth Fabre, Hunt took a leave of absence after the investigation started in October 2021 and resigned days before turning himself in to state police.

“Whatever the reason may be for these allegations if they prove to be true, all we can say is that chief hunt during his tenure with the baker fire department he worked hard,” Fabre said.

While city officials are shocked, Fabre said, they will be cooperating with the investigation.

“Whatever caused this I’m sure that there’s some explanation for it that’s fine and we understand that but if a crime was committed and money was stolen from the City of Baker, we intend to get it back,” Fabre said.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Hunt on Monday, March 7, and they said he turned himself in on Thursday, March 10.

Hunt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of public payroll fraud, felony theft over $5,000, computer fraud, and malfeasance in office.

City officials said Hunt took leave when the investigation started and resigned just days before his arrest. They added Asst. Fire Chief Keith Pease has been named interim chief.

LSP said the case remains under investigation.

