Authorities: All-clear given at Rosepine High School after ‘unfounded’ phone threat

Rosepine High School
Rosepine High School(Vernon Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The all-clear has been given at Rosepine High School after the school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a phone threat, officials said.

“Although the threat appears unfounded, we wanted to take the time and be thorough,” Principal Joey Bartz said in a post.

The school received a phone call from a blocked number, and a female verbalized a threat to the school before ending the call, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s deputies and Rosepine Police Department officers both responded.

Law enforcement and school board officials conducted a complete and thorough search of the student body, classrooms, lockers and buildings, according to VPSO.

No weapons were located and the threat is considered unfounded, according to VPSO.

VPSO said officers will make every effort to identify the caller, and any person found to be responsible for making the threat will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

