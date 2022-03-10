50/50 Thursdays
American Job Center hosting job fair on March 30

(KWTX)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Job Center is hosting its quarterly job fair on Wednesday, March 30, providing Southwest Louisiana job seekers with employment resources and an opportunity to meet potential employers.

The job fair is set for 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury asks veterans to arrive at 9 a.m. for exclusive access to employers until the start of the event.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Workforce Center will be on site to assist job seekers with online application submissions, resume writing and printing, skill assessments and more, according to CPPJ.

CPPJ encourages job seekers to wear business attire and bring a photo ID and several copies of their current resume.

Pre-registration is not required for job seekers. Employers can register HERE through March 23 to participate at no cost.

This event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the Workforce Development Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. It is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

