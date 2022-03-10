50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

#22 Cajuns best Cowgirls, 5-3

Cajuns get the McNeese runner out at home.
Cajuns get the McNeese runner out at home.(KATC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE- Late runs and stranded base runners contributed to McNeese softball’s 5-3 loss to No. 22 UL-Lafayette Wednesday night. The Cowgirls (10-9) were able to match the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4) 2-2 in the third inning, but three runs scored in the fourth gave UL-Lafayette a lead McNeese was unable to match.

Key Moments:

First Inning

  • Ragin’ Cajuns scored the first run of the game with an RBI single

Second Inning:

  • An RBI allowed UL-Lafayette to add another run to take a 2-0 lead

Third Inning:

  • An RBI by Josie Willingham scored Erin Ardoin to cut the UL-Lafayette lead in half
  • Jil Poullard’s sacrifice fly allowed Kendall Talley to reach home plate from third to tie the game at two apiece

Fourth Inning:

  • A two RBI double put the Ragin’ Cajuns up for the second time in the game
  • A second RBI double raised the UL-Lafayette lead to 5-2

Sixth Inning:

  • McNeese got a run back on an RBI double by Talley to finalize the score 5-3

Game Notes:

  • McNeese outhit the Cajuns 9-6
  • At the plate, Talley led the Cowgirls, going 3 for 3 with one RBI and scored one run
  • Alayis Seneca had two hits on the night
  • Ashley Vallejo (4-2) absorbed the loss giving up five runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings
  • Whitney Tate relieved Vallejo in the fourth inning and did not allow a hit or run in 2.1 innings of work.
  • McNeese left seven runners on base (all in scoring position) while UL-Lafayette left three stranded
  • McNeese turned two double plays while the Ragin’ Cajuns had one

Next Game:

The Cowgirls will host Boise State in a three-game series beginning Friday, March 11 with a single game at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

KATY - MARCH 10: Southland Conference Basketball Championships: Men's 2nd Round - (3) New...
No. 7 McNeese drops back-and-forth game to No. 3 New Orleans
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern loses heartbreaker to Grambling in SWAC Tournament
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU roars past Missouri in second round of SEC Tournament 76-68
LSU Tigers
LSU baseball game vs Bethune-Cookman on Friday moved up due to weather
KATY - MARCH 9: Southland Conference Basketball Championships: Men's 1st Round - (6)...
Kellon Taylor’s career-high lifts No. 7 McNeese over No. 6 Northwestern State