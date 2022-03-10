22 Cajuns best Cowgirls, 5-3

LAFAYETTE- Late runs and stranded base runners contributed to McNeese softball’s 5-3 loss to No. 22 UL-Lafayette Wednesday night. The Cowgirls (10-9) were able to match the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4) 2-2 in the third inning, but three runs scored in the fourth gave UL-Lafayette a lead McNeese was unable to match.

Key Moments:

First Inning

Ragin’ Cajuns scored the first run of the game with an RBI single

Second Inning:

An RBI allowed UL-Lafayette to add another run to take a 2-0 lead

Third Inning:

An RBI by Josie Willingham scored Erin Ardoin to cut the UL-Lafayette lead in half

Jil Poullard’s sacrifice fly allowed Kendall Talley to reach home plate from third to tie the game at two apiece

Fourth Inning:

A two RBI double put the Ragin’ Cajuns up for the second time in the game

A second RBI double raised the UL-Lafayette lead to 5-2

Sixth Inning:

McNeese got a run back on an RBI double by Talley to finalize the score 5-3

Game Notes:

McNeese outhit the Cajuns 9-6

At the plate, Talley led the Cowgirls, going 3 for 3 with one RBI and scored one run

Alayis Seneca had two hits on the night

Ashley Vallejo (4-2) absorbed the loss giving up five runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings

Whitney Tate relieved Vallejo in the fourth inning and did not allow a hit or run in 2.1 innings of work.

McNeese left seven runners on base (all in scoring position) while UL-Lafayette left three stranded

McNeese turned two double plays while the Ragin’ Cajuns had one

Next Game:

The Cowgirls will host Boise State in a three-game series beginning Friday, March 11 with a single game at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

