Venezuela releases one member of the CITGO Six

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST
Caracas, Venezuela (KPLC) - The Venezuelan government has released one member of the CITGO Six, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Gustavo Cardenas was freed following a secret weekend visit to the country by senior Biden Administration officials, including the top White House official on Latin America and the State Department’s top hostage negotiator.

The Associated Press says a nongovernmental group that tracks arbitrary detentions and another person familiar with the matter believe the release is an attempt by the Venezuelan government to improve relations with the United States, which is looking to undercut support for Russia in Latin America.

