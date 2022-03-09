Two drivers arrested in connection with October traffic fatality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The drivers of both vehicles in a fatal head-on, two-vehicle accident in October have been arrested, authorities said.

The two brothers lives are forever changed as they face charges of negligent homicide.

“There’s no winner here,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “You say you’re going after justice. We felt like the circumstances - the eyewitnesses, the evidence from the cars themselves and all the other evidence - just pointed towards this is playing and carelessness that led to this accident.”

Hunter W. Quarles, 20, of Sulphur, a passenger in a car involved in the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The accident involving a southbound truck and a northbound car happened on Johnny Jones Road, near the intersection with Arthur Vincent Road, around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, Vincent said.

Using evidence from the scene and witness statements, investigators found that the driver of the car, Mason C. Young, 20, and the driver of the truck, Drake A. Young, 22, both of Sulphur, “were driving in a careless and reckless manner, which ultimately led to the crash,” Vincent said.

“We had experts look at the car to make sure nothing malfunctioned or broke,” Sheriff Mancuso said. “We took the extra step to really look at this the objective way to see if maybe it just was a tragic accident but we believe they were horseplaying with these vehicles and had a head-on collision.”

Sheriff Mancuso wants others to learn from the incident.

“I hope parents can take this as a time to tell their children, especially young drivers, how dangerous vehicles are, they are not play toys, and they are not to be used in the manner we feel like these two young men were using these vehicles,” Mancuso said.

Both Mason and Drake were arrested on March 7 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count each of negligent homicide. They were both released later the same day on $40,000 bond, set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Lt. Bryan Guth and Sgt. Bryan Alexander are the lead investigators.

