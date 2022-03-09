50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two drivers arrested in connection with October traffic fatality

By Johnathan Manning and Jennifer Lott
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The drivers of both vehicles in a fatal head-on, two-vehicle accident in October have been arrested, authorities said.

The two brothers lives are forever changed as they face charges of negligent homicide.

“There’s no winner here,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “You say you’re going after justice. We felt like the circumstances - the eyewitnesses, the evidence from the cars themselves and all the other evidence - just pointed towards this is playing and carelessness that led to this accident.”

Hunter W. Quarles, 20, of Sulphur, a passenger in a car involved in the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The accident involving a southbound truck and a northbound car happened on Johnny Jones Road, near the intersection with Arthur Vincent Road, around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, Vincent said.

Using evidence from the scene and witness statements, investigators found that the driver of the car, Mason C. Young, 20, and the driver of the truck, Drake A. Young, 22, both of Sulphur, “were driving in a careless and reckless manner, which ultimately led to the crash,” Vincent said.

“We had experts look at the car to make sure nothing malfunctioned or broke,” Sheriff Mancuso said. “We took the extra step to really look at this the objective way to see if maybe it just was a tragic accident but we believe they were horseplaying with these vehicles and had a head-on collision.”

Sheriff Mancuso wants others to learn from the incident.

“I hope parents can take this as a time to tell their children, especially young drivers, how dangerous vehicles are, they are not play toys, and they are not to be used in the manner we feel like these two young men were using these vehicles,” Mancuso said.

Both Mason and Drake were arrested on March 7 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count each of negligent homicide. They were both released later the same day on $40,000 bond, set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Lt. Bryan Guth and Sgt. Bryan Alexander are the lead investigators.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

As the clock ticks to secure federal disaster funding, public officials are concerned for the...
Lake Charles Housing Authority director on disaster funding
As the clock ticks to secure federal disaster funding, public officials are concerned for the...
Lake Charles Housing Authority director on disaster funding
A Moss Bluff man is counting his blessings tonight after a near-fatal home invasion.
Home invasion victim speaks out on stabbing of dog
Marsh Madness positive economic impact in Lake Charles
Marsh Madness positive economic impact in Lake Charles
A Moss Bluff man is counting his blessings tonight after a near-fatal home invasion.
Home invasion victim speaks out on stabbing of dog