SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 8, 2022.

Jonathan Peter Crawford, 75, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ashley Faye Payne, 35, Starks: Out of state detainer; issuing worthless checks under $500.

Cristian Jesus Gonzales-Dubon, 26, Unknown: Federal detainer.

Erick Antonio Matute-Henriquez, 22, Unknown: Federal detainer.

Rafael Antonio Lopez Ortega, 25, Austin, TX: Federal detainer.

Johnny Allen Strother, 51, Welch: Probation violation.

Charles Elton McBroom Jr., 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Daniel Sanchez Sanchez-Osorto, 50, Baker: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Noah Anthony Richards, 30, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons.

John Webster Roberts, 69, Maurice: Probation violation.

Nicole Lynn Kowalski-Bellon, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Brittney Sue Woodcock, 33, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Bryce Garrett Jensen, 28, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

John Timothy Fruge, 40, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shon Eric Barker, 40, Vinton: Strangulation; violations of protective orders.

