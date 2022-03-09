50/50 Thursdays
Starks man accused of kidnapping and attempted murder

Matthew D. Estridge, 22, of Starks
Matthew D. Estridge, 22, of Starks(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks man has been arrested after being accused of kidnapping and attempted murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a residence in Starks after receiving a call about an unconscious woman around 6:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022.

During their investigation detectives say they learned that the woman had been taken against her will by Matthew D. Estridge, 22, of Starks. Detectives say Estridge threatened to kill her and knocked her unconscious after hitting her several times.

The woman sustained major injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

A warrant was signed for Estridge’s arrest by Judge Kendrick Guidry on March 7. Later that same day, Estridge turned himself in. Detectives say he admitted to taking the woman against her will and beating her.

Estridge has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder. Judge Guidry has ordered Estridge be held without bond pending a hearing.

