Renter “nearly homeless” after apartment complex fails electrical inspections

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Imagine paying rent to move into a new apartment -- only to find you can’t because the apartment isn’t ready.

And to make things worse, the complex failed electrical inspections.

It’s the complex formerly known as Suffolk Manor-- now called Carrington Court. And at least one man says he nearly found himself homeless when he paid rent and could not move in.

Dennis Battenfield lives paycheck to paycheck. He decided to move into Carrington Court and has receipts showing he paid about $700 dollars rent and deposit. His lease says he was to move in during February.

But he says when he tried to get his key, he kept getting the runaround.

“Kind of got in a tight position where I was living because I told them I was leaving. So, I just went and asked for my money back. I was supposed to move in and it was February the 18th and I was not able to move in and when I went and requested my money, they just told me they didn’t know how long it would take for me to get my money back, that I would have to be put on a list,” said Battenfield.

He still has not received his $700 back and says it’s been difficult.

“It’s put me in a real financial bind. I’ve had to work over at my job to make up the difference. I had to get with my manager where I’m currently living and explain the situation that I was going to be leaving and now I’m not,” he said.

It turns out, the complex failed several electrical inspections for several reasons. A spokesman for the complex says it changed ownership on February 11th and that they are in the middle of trying to fix everything and make it right. He

Avram New of Asset Management of Miami, which owns the property, says they are processing refunds now and those owed money should receive it within 14 days. He went on to apologize for any hardships and adds when the complex is complete it will be beautiful.

