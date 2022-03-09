McNeese set to begin spring football

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spring football kicks off for the Cowboys tomorrow as first-year head coach Gary Goff looks to implement his coaching style which marries great attention to detail with an up-tempo practice.

“I am not sure how they have practiced here in the past, maybe similar maybe not, but we don’t have any scheduled water breaks,” Goff said. “It’s always running from one period to the next, but I want to see them flying around tomorrow, if they make mistakes it’s 100 miles per hour. You are going to see coaches coaching on the run, that’s why we film everything, that’s why we are not going to take the time to stop a period and slow it down and go into some in-depth coaching. We have been doing that for the last eight weeks in meetings, so I’m excited to get out there and get the tempo established and start watching the guys run around.”

While it may be a tough transition for the players to adjust to a new scheme, like the air raid offense, Goff doesn’t expect the players to be perfect right away.

”We understand there is going to be a lot of mistakes,” Goff said. “I spoke to the coaches today and I told them let’s keep in mind a lot of these young men this is their first time playing in a different style of offense and defense, there are going to be a lot of mistakes and mistakes are okay. We want the mistakes to happen now rather than come during the season, so keep that in mind before you go out there and bite a head off or ‘hey why did you step that way, that’s wrong you should be stepping this way.’ They are learning. One thing I don’t mind is us getting on a young man about is if they are not giving us the effort that we want.”

McNeese’s spring schedule has them starting with just helmets for the first two days, but the intensity will ramp up when the pads come on in just a week. From there, the team’s first scrimmage is set for March 26.

