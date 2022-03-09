McNeese Hoops heads to Katy for Southland Tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s virtually a brand new season for both McNeese Basketball teams as they head to Katy for the Southland Conference tournaments.

Starting with the Cowgirls, they have won 4 of their last 5 earning them the 4 seed and a first-round bye. Head Coach Lynn Kennedy likes his team’s confidence and their chances of winning the tournament.

“I think that they know that we haven’t had our best game yet,” said Kennedy. “We have shown glimpses of it, especially the last month, I think that we are still learning about each other and growing as a team and we also know, it’s really about us. if we do the things that we have talked about it practice and in games and prepare ourselves and be ready to play, we are the team to beat, we can beat anybody, and we have that confidence about us and I think in order to be that next level, that winning team, you have to have that confidence. If there was any doubt, then we wouldn’t be able to win this weekend.”

As for the Cowboys, despite a 5 game losing streak, Pokes Coach John Aiken has seen the locker room come together and wants his team to focus on one game at a time

“I mean I told my wife that last night, we need to go over there and win a game,” said Aiken.”That is my goal for the week is to win one game, then after that, if we are fortunate enough to do that, we will worry about winning a second game, but like I said getting to play northwestern, you have that confidence because you have been able to beat them, but unfortunately it’s not like we get a lead to start the game because we beat them. we have to go over there and start zero-zero and they are going to make some adjustments to how we have guarded them and we have to be prepared to adjust and I love where our team is at I know it’s weird to say that because we struggled down the stretch but walking out of the locker room at Houston Baptist was as energized and positive as our group has been in a long time.”

The Cowboys will face Northwestern State on Wednesday while the Cowgirls will play the winner of Nicholls and UIW on Friday.

