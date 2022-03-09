50/50 Thursdays
Home invasion suspect accused of stabbing dog

Robert C. Willis was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and was charged with home invasion; aggravated cruelty to animals; and 2 counts of aggravated assault.(cpso)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A home invasion suspect is accused of stabbing a dog in the head and neck, authorities said.

Robert C. Willis, 33, of Lake Charles; was demanding money and other items from an acquaintance on North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, when the victim opened the door and the dog left the house, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Willis stabbed the dog in the head, then entered the residence threatening to stab the occupants, Vincent said. Willis left the residence but threatened to return with a gun, Vincent said.

A short time later deputies located Willis at his residence, Vincent said.

The victim’s dog suffered severe lacerations and was transported to a local emergency veterinarian office where he was treated for his injuries.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 2 counts of aggravated assault and one count each of home invasion and aggravated cruelty to animals. Judge Kendrick Guidry set bond at $14,000.

