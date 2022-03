LHSAA Marsh Madness scores and schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness Basketball State Championship Tournament tipped off at Burton Coliseum on Monday with the semifinals wrapping up Thursday and the state title games being played Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis for $13 each. Each ticket purchased is valid for that game only. The facility will be cleared after each session, and there will be no re-entry to the facility once exited. Tickets are also available online at Ticketmaster.com.

The schedule and scores from each day can be found below.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

CLASS 1A: White Castle 64, Delhi 51 (OT)

CLASS 1A: North Central 70, Lincoln Prep 66

CLASS B: Simsboro 70, Lacassine 51

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

CLASS C: Gibsland-Coleman 69, Phoenix 50

CLASS C: Calvin 57, Simpson 42

CLASS B: Zwolle 38, Anacoco 36

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

CLASS 4A: G.W. Carver 84, Huntington 35

CLASS 4A: McMain 52, Karr 41

CLASS 5A: Zachary 75, Ouachita 60

CLASS 5A: Northshore 68, Walker 54

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

CLASS 3A: Madison Prep 70, Donaldsonville 45

CLASS 3A: Wossman 56, Bossier 46

CLASS 2A: Amite 73, Lakeview 69

CLASS 2A: Port Allen 62, Rayville 35

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP: White Castle vs. North Central @ 1:00 p.m.

CLASS C CHAMPIONSHIP : Gibsland-Coleman vs. Calvin @ 4:00 p.m.

CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP: Simsboro vs. Zwolle @ 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP: G.W. Carver vs. McMain @ 11:00 a.m.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP: Madison Prep vs. Wossman @ 2:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP: Amite vs. Port Allen @ 5:00 p.m.

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP: Northshore vs. Zachary @ 8:00 p.m.

