Lake Area gas reaching highest prices since 2008

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gas prices are jumping higher and higher in the Lake Area and nationwide, reaching numbers we haven’t seen in 14 years.

But even those who in the area who rely on gas for their jobs are reluctant to fill up.

“$4.15 and some even at $5.30, it’s ridiculous man. We work too hard. It’s cold. This is the south, gas has no business being this high. Where’s the southern hospitality for the gas prices? That’s what I want to know,” James Evans said.

Drivers like Evans are not happy with gas prices being around the four-dollar-a-gallon mark and are noticing that its seemingly increasing every day.

“It’s been tough, you know. Especially people over here, you know, a lot of people do travel quite a bit for work and higher gas prices just make it harder. Especially when you don’t get paid any more for the pricing of gas increasing and all the inflation that we’re seeing right now,” Tyler Baiunco said.

As for Baiunco, he said he’s also seeing an impact on his lawn care business.

“If it cost you more to fill up your equipment, you’re going to have to charge more for the jobs you do which not everybody is okay with the price increases,” Baiunco said. “It makes it a struggle all around for everybody that’s getting the work done and that’s doing the work.”

Those who drive for Uber or Lyft for a living or part-time are seeing the effects as well.

“They (Uber and Lyft) haven’t changed what we’re getting paid at all because of gas prices and a lot of people are actually quitting because of that,” ride service driver Bryce Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said right now, the price of rides isn’t increasing either to match with the increased cost of gas.

“In the end, with all this...I mean, if passengers just that...that little $5, that $3 tip, in the end, that helps us out a whole lot because Uber and Lyft does not pay for our gas. We come out of pocket for that,” Boudreaux said.

