CPSO deputies receive 2022 Heart of Law Enforcement award

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Jill Feverjean and Corporal Alex Zaunbrecher were two of fifteen law enforcement officers from across the state to be awarded the 2022 Heart of Law Enforcement Award, Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Feverjean and Zaunbrecher were nominated for selfless acts of kindness during 2021, Vincent said.

On May 17 2021, 16-18 inches of rain fell over a six-hour period, Vincent said. Feverjean used personal funds to provide supplies such as shoes, diapers and formula to a woman and her infant child who were forced to flee the rising flood waters, Vincent said.

On January 20 2021, Zaunbrecher responded to a disturbance call involving a victim of human trafficking, Vincent said. Zaunbrecher used personal funds to get a motel room, food, clothing and toys for the homeless victim and her infant child. She then proceeded to drive the victim and her child to a family friendly homeless shelter while she was off-duty, Vincent said.

“I am pleased Detective Feverjean and Cpl. Zaunbrecher are being recognized by the Beyond the Badge organization, they are very deserving recipients. Both deputies went above and beyond what is required of them as a deputy and displayed genuine acts of kindness for those who are most vulnerable. I am proud to say they work for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

The deputies were presented the award by Beyond the Badge, a non-profit organization, on March 8 during a ceremony and luncheon that was held in Baton Rouge.

