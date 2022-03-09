Commissioner explains current drought in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

During drought season, some things a gardener can expect is grass not growing, ground cracking, decreased creek and river water levels and high stressed trees. Commissioner Mike Strain shares the impact of a drought on farmers.

“On the irrigated crops the farmers will have to pump more water and water is an input, it cost money to put it in the field, and on the non-irrigated crops, you’ll have a severe reduction in your yield when you do have a drought.”

Commissioner Strain also says an estimated four to six inches of rain would be needed to fix the current conditions of crop here in the Lake Charles area. But the light at the end of tunnel is the rain that is expected this week, “If you look today in the Lake Charles area there’s a 100 percent chance of rain today, and then were going to see a 95 percent chance on Friday,” Commissioner, Strain said.

According to Commissioner Strain, the future of agriculture is bright in the southwest area of Louisiana, as he expects to see a stable climate by Spring.

“The farmers, they’re ever optimist, we put our seeds in the ground and lift our heads to the sky and pray that we get enough rain, but not too much, enough sunshine but not too hot and enough wind but not hurricanes.”

