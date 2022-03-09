Calcasieu School Board: Compromised emails lead to cyber fraud incident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has been the victim of cyber fraud as a result of compromised emails of several hurricane-related contractors, school board officials said.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board said this is a monetary incident and does not involve student or employee data.

An internal investigation has been launched and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been notified, according to Holly Holland, public information officer with the school board.

“Modifications will be made as necessary to our internal practices and the district plans to continue internal staff training in addition to what has been provided in the past or is normal, ongoing training,” Holland said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office has notified the Secret Service of this incident.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and they are unable to provide further information at this time.

Full statement from the school board:

Because we at the Calcasieu Parish School Board believe in full honesty and transparency, we want to make stakeholders aware of a cyber fraud incident involving our district.

Over the last few months, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has been the victim of cyber fraud as a result of the compromise of emails of several hurricane related contractors. This is a monetary incident and does not involve student or employee data. This is a serious matter that requires our full attention, and we are leaving no stone unturned. Upon learning of the incident, we immediately launched an internal investigation and contacted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and will likely continue for an extended period of time. Because of this, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. However, as soon as we are able to provide additional details, we will do so. We have an incredible relationship with local law enforcement and are working with them to properly pass this into their capable hands for all legal proceedings. We have also made notification to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, CPSB’s external auditing firm, and the CPSB Cyber-Crime Insurance Carrier.

The internal investigation is still ongoing, and our review of all digital safety and security measures is still underway. That said, modifications will be made as necessary to our internal practices and the district plans to continue internal staff training in addition to what has been provided in the past or is normal, ongoing training.

Unfortunately, cyber security is an incredibly common concern across all industries, and we are gaining valuable insight through this experience that we are using to immediately harden our digital walls.:

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.