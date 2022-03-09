Allen Parish issues burn ban

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban due to extreme dry weather conditions.

This State of Emergency proclamation prohibits any open burning including trash and vegetation until the ban has been lifted, Tony Hebert, Allen Parish Police Jury President said.

A 30-day ban on fireworks without a permit from authorities was also implemented, Hebert said.

This ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.