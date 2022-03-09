50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish issues burn ban

The Allen Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban due to extreme dry weather conditions.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban due to extreme dry weather conditions.

This State of Emergency proclamation prohibits any open burning including trash and vegetation until the ban has been lifted, Tony Hebert, Allen Parish Police Jury President said.

A 30-day ban on fireworks without a permit from authorities was also implemented, Hebert said.

This ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

