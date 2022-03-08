“V.I.P.” Virtual Learning Program launched by CPSB

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Using the knowledge learned during the pandemic, the Calcasieu parish school board is finding new ways to make various advanced courses available at every high school in the parish.

The “virtual instruction program” is being made available to high school students the opportunity to enroll in various advanced courses, without ever having to leave their school.

“Trying to get ahead of the game on what we can offer students, and make them successful whenever they leave us,” said Dr. Doug DeVillier, V.I.P. Coordinator. “Being a part of a virtual class while you’re still in high school is going to give them that leg up on that because they’re going to really benefit, they’re going to get those skills that they need.”

The virtual instruction program or “V.I.P.” gives high school students across the district a chance to take 6 different stem courses, 14 dual enrollment courses in partnership with SOWELA, and 8 other high school offerings such as criminal justice and physics, all from certified teachers in the parish.. and all without having to leave their own school.

“They would just simply tap into our resources, go into the virtual lab if you will, and it will just be that particular hour that they want to take the virtual instruction class,” said Dr. DeVillier.

It’s also a program that gives students across the parish equal opportunity to succeed. “To be able to offer every school the exact same offerings is to me, a game-changer,” said Dr. DeVillier. “Really gonna give them some opportunities to really take some courses that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to take on their campus.”

This new program was prompted by the nationwide teacher shortage, along with the success of virtual schooling during the pandemic. But unlike prior virtual options, “V.I.P.” does not lock students into a fully virtual setting.

“You might take face-to-face English at your school. when that bell rings, and you go to second period, you may go into that virtual lab, and take that physics class that is not offered on you campus,” said Dr. DeVillier.

The program will be run out of the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning, but students at all 11 high schools in Calcasieu parish can enroll.

For more information on classes, eligibility requirements, and how to enroll, CLICK HERE.

