50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints don’t use franchise tag on Marcus Williams or Terron Armstead

The Saints did not use the franchise tag on Marcus Williams or Terron Armstead.
The Saints did not use the franchise tag on Marcus Williams or Terron Armstead.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints did not use the franchise tag on free safety Marcus Williams or left tackle Terron Armstead. The deadline to do so was Tuesday at 3pm. The price for Williams would have been north of $12 million after he was tagged last season as well. Armstead’s would have cost $16.2 million.

Both players will now enter free agency and could cash in on the open market. Williams’ may be in line for a contract worth nearly $15 million a season, while Armstead’s could reach over $20 million per year. By not tagging either player, the Saints know they run the risk of losing two mainstays on their team. There’s also a chance they could re-sign with the club.

The legal tampering period opens, March 14th. Free agency officially opens, March 16th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Kamara not present, no plea entered in first court hearing in battery case
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) signed a one-year deal with the team. (AP...
Source: Saints sign tight end Juwan Johnson to one-year deal
Bears area scout Breck Ackley was one of 10 NFL scouts presented with an inaugural BART Award...
Lake Charles native Breck Ackley recognized as one of NFL’s top scouts