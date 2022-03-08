NEW EVIDENCE: State police clear 18-wheeler driver of wrongdoing in fatal crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an initial investigation led troopers to believe an 18-wheeler driver was at fault in a fatal crash on I-10 Monday night, new evidence clears the driver of wrongdoing.

Troopers say the driver of the 18-wheeler has been located and cleared of any wrongdoing and criminal intent.

According to State Police, new evidence indicates that the driver of a Ford pick up was traveling on the inside shoulder of I-10 near milepost 35 when he sideswiped an 18-wheeler. The Ford then crossed the center median, striking a Toyota head-on killing Narlyn Chinchilla-Lopez, 23, of San Antonio, TX, as well as an unidentified passenger.

Police say charges are possible.

