LAKE CHARLES - Due to the chance of storms in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday night, the originally scheduled contest between the McNeese Cowboys (8-4) and #6 LSU Tigers (9-3) has been postponed due to weather concerns.

The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Weds.), March 9, at the same scheduled time of 6:30 PM at Alex Box Stadium.

Fans can watch on SEC Network+.

