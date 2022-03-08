LSU’s Kim Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST
ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey is a semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Tuesday, March 8.
Mulkey led the Tigers to the greatest turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history. The team went from 9-13 in the 2020-2021 season to 25-4 in 2021-2022.
RELATED: LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 in historic turnaround
Mulkey is one of 10 coaches on the semifinalist list. The winner will be announced on March 30.
Below is the full list of semifinalists:
- Dawn Staley - South Carolina
- Jeff Judkins - BYU
- Jeff Walz - Louisville
- Jennie Baranczyk - Oklahoma
- Kelly Rae Finley - Florida
- Kim Barnes-Arico - Michigan
- Kim Mulkey - LSU
- Nicki Collen - Baylor
- Tara VanDerveer - Stanford
- Wes Moore - NC State
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.