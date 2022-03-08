50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his team left town for Tampa on Tuesday, March 8, hoping for a four-game, six-day stay at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the fifth seed.

It was the same day Sports Illustrated reported that LSU has received notice of allegations for NCAA rules violations but has not acknowledged it yet. Those allegations date back to the 2017 FBI wire-tapping scandal for Wade, later combined with allegations in the football program for which LSU self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: FBI records Will Wade recruiting conversation, ‘offer’ discussed
LSU head coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely following Yahoo Sports report
New report by Yahoo reveals name of middleman on receiving end of ‘offer’ in LSU basketball recruiting controversy
Will Wade reinstated as LSU head basketball coach
LSU self-imposes one-year bowl ban for football

The Tigers don’t play until Thursday, facing the Ole Miss-Missouri winner, after earning the event’s double-bye with a top four seed the last three years.

LSU is already a shoo-in for an NCAA Tournament bid but could definitely improve on the projection of a seven-seed if the Tigers can make it to Saturday or Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

KATY - MARCH 9: Southland Conference Basketball Championships: Men's 1st Round - (6)...
Kellon Taylor’s career-high lifts No. 7 McNeese over No. 6 Northwestern State
Cajuns get the McNeese runner out at home.
#22 Cajuns best Cowgirls, 5-3
Cowboys kick off spring practice
Cowboys kick off spring practice
Cowboys kick off spring practice
Cowboys kickoff spring practice
LSU baseball beats McNeese, 6-3
LSU baseball beats McNeese, 6-3