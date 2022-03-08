Lacassine falls in semifinal round to top-seeded Simsboro, 70-51

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lacassine Cardinals battled, but top-seeded Simsboro was too athletic for the No. 4 Cardinals as the Tigers pulled away in the second half to win, 70-51. With the win, Simsboro punched its ticket to its fifth straight championship game.

The game began in Lacassine’s advantage as the Cardinals were lights out in the field in the first half, shooting 55-percent on 10-of-18 shooting. However, the Tigers remained in the game due to its rebounding advantage. Simsboro outrebounded the Cardinals 24-8 in the first half with 18 of those boards coming on the offensive end.

The Tigers used their superior size and athleticism to build a five-point halftime lead (35-30) despite being outshot from the field and falling behind in the foul department.

The Cardinals would put up a fight coming out of the half, but they’d be no match for Simsboro in the second half as the Tigers used eight second-half steals forcing 11 turnovers.

While Lacassine’s goal of winning a Class B Championship ended Monday night, the Cardinal program made progress at that goal making their first semifinal appearance in 15 years.

“At the beginning of the season, we talked about goals— which we always do. They said they wanted to be [at Marsh Madness], they wanted to win district and they wanted to be here. We made sure that we understood the work that would take,” said Lacassine coach Micah Rasberry. “We are not going away. I think people should expect to see Lacassine back over here because of the culture these guys have built.”

Lacassine was led in points by Aaron Garcia with 19. He also totaled eight rebounds while Taiwan Jones scored 12 points.

