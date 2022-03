Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East near the Opelousas Street exit has re-opened following a tractor-trailer wreck this afternoon.

A tractor-trailer carrying large pipes overturned causing major traffic backup for over four hours.

Traffic backup approached six miles, according to Lake Charles Traffic.

I-10 East remains closed at US 90 (Exit 31B) due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Congestion remains approaching six miles . — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) March 11, 2022

