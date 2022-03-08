50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather here for a few days, but more rain is possible

By Wade Hampton
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was a cool thanks to a cold front that moved through earlier in the day, temperatures will reach the 40s by Tuesday morning.  Clouds will be increasing overnight, and we will likely see some isolated showers by sunrise Tuesday morning.  But rain looks more likely during the afternoon hours, remember you can use our First Alert Weather app to track the rain.  Another cold front arrives later this week and that will keep our temperatures at or below normal through the weekend…

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

