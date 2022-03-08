Declining stocks: Now may not be the time to pull out your investments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Russia Ukraine conflict is impacting the global economy as U.S. stocks markets have dropped for nearly four straight weeks, but some financial advisors say this may not be the time to pull out your investments.

“Oil is going extremely high and then what are people going to stop buying? And how’s that going to affect the other global supply of what Russia is putting out or what Ukraine is putting out or what they’re buying in,” financial advisor Sam Hebert said.

Hebert with Sam Hebert Financial Group said that everything has a ripple effect on the economy.

“The biggest concern is we don’t know where this is going to end, where it’s going to take us,” Hebert said, “You know, so how long is this going to last? Is it going to go into other cities or states?”

Though he says to not let the panic of uncertainty drive your financial decision right now.

“When the markets go down, you want to hold,” Hebert said. “If you’re down 10, 15, 20 percent in money that you couldn’t afford or that scares you bad enough where you really can’t afford it to go down and get out of the market to a CD (certificate of deposit), it may take you 10 years to make that money back.”

Hebert said the time to sell is when the market is up and before it’s on the decline and anytime a major conflict arises, history repeats itself with new opportunities that generate the economy.

“We have creative destruction. It generates things being bought and things being sold. And creative new ways of accomplishing things that were stopped,” Hebert said.

