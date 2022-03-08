50/50 Thursdays
Central Library to host ACT test prep workshop

Calcasieu Parish Central Library
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Central Library will be conducting an ACT Preparation workshop from 5:30 - 6:30 PM on March 9, 2022.

Attendees will learn test-taking tips and tricks in this free hour-long workshop led by McNeese University professor Darren Alcock.

Registration is required for the workshop. To sign up, you can call 721-7116 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org and look for the “Events” link at the top of the page.

The Central Library is located at 301 W. Claude Street.

Authorities searching for 18-wheeler involved in fatal hit-and-run
“V.I.P.” Virtual Learning Program launched by CPSB
Declining stocks: Now may not be the time to pull out your investments
