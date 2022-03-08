Calcasieu Parish School Board donates to United Way of Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced that $93,252 was raised by employees of the Calcasieu Parish School Board on March 7, 2022.

This donation helps United Way of Southwest Louisiana continue building stronger communities by working in four areas that improve people’s lives: health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

United Way is a network of non-profit organizations with over 1,800 affiliates across the United States.

