Achieving energy independence from Russia

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The war between Ukraine and Russia underscores the importance of energy independence for the U.S. and countries in Europe.

The U.S. is considering an oil embargo against Russia even though it may increase gas prices here.

A group called “Gas Exports Today” hosted an online discussion about how energy sources are being leveraged in the war in Ukraine.

Retired General Russel Honore and Julian Popov with the European Climate Foundation participated.

“We see the proliferation of the use of energy as a weapon. energy has been weaponized. It drives economies but at the same time it heats homes, cooks our food and heats our homes. We’re in a conundrum here,” said Honore.

Honore says we need to transition from fossil fuels and meanwhile find solutions to pollution.

Popov says energy is playing a major role in the war.

“One is that Europe is massively funding the campaign against Ukraine. The bill that Europe is paying to Russia, it varies depending on the price of oil and gas. it is probably about a billion dollars a day for oil and gas and coal,” said Popov.

He says gas imports are not a solution because of the time it takes to build infrastructure.

“70% of LNG is tied to long term contracts and if we want to build new LNG terminals, just the building takes between 4 and 6 years,” said Popov.

He says there are other solutions that could reduce Europe’s dependency on Russia. Popov says solutions should include energy efficiency, batteries, heat exchangers and roof insulation among others.

