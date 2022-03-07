50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WATCH: Bald eagle takes a swim in Bayou Castine

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Bald eagles are typically known for their elegant flying, skilled hunting, majestic strength and beauty. But they also possess a lesser-known talent: swimming.

Eagles won’t win any awards for style, reports Julie Craves, an avian researcher at the Rouge River Bird Observatory in Michigan, but they can swim. The behavior isn’t too unusual, she says.

Eagles are open-water foragers, catching fish straight out of rivers and lakes. Typically, they will spot a fish on the surface of the water and divebomb down, talons outstretched. Usually, they snatch the fish off the surface while keeping their feathers relatively dry, then fly back up into the air with a tasty meal.

Sometimes an eagle gets ahold of something that is too heavy or unwieldy to get into the air, but in a video shared to FOX 8, it appears an eagle simply wanted to take a dip.

Heart of Louisiana: Fontainebleau State Park

The video was captured along Bayou Castine near the Mandeville Lakefront. In it, the U.S. national bird is seen bobbing atop the water doing the avian equivalent of the butterfly stroke.

At first, it appears it may be carrying a large dinner, but it calmly strides onto the bank and takes off in the opposite direction empty-taloned.

Bald eagle takes a dip in Bayou Castine
Bald eagle takes a dip in Bayou Castine(WVUE)
As weather starts to warm, you may be ready to head outdoors, and one of the most popular parks in the state is located less than an hour New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game

Latest News

The McNeese Banners 2022 season has begun with a wide range of exhibits, music, movies, and...
McNeese Banners 2022 Season
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Where to get a COVID test in SWLA
COVID Testing Sites
The 2022 lineup for Live @ the Lakefront has been announced by the Arts & Humanities Council of...
2022 Live @ the Lakefront lineup announced