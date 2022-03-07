Two hospitalized after Sunday afternoon shooting on Fitzenreiter Road
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting on Fitzenreiter Road Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
One person is listed in critical condition and the other is listed with non-life threatening injuries, Desormeaux said.
Desormeaux asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 337-491-1311.
