Two hospitalized after Sunday afternoon shooting on Fitzenreiter Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting on Fitzenreiter Road Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

One person is listed in critical condition and the other is listed with non-life threatening injuries, Desormeaux said.

Desormeaux asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 337-491-1311.

