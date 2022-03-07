50/50 Thursdays
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

(CPSB)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the precautionary lockdowns at Sam Houston High School, Moss Bluff Elementary, and Moss Bluff Middle have been lifted.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating reports of a missing juvenile and that no threats to the school have been made that they are aware of. While the lockdown has been lifted, deputies will remain at schools as they continue to search for the juvenile.

A notice on the CPSB Facebook page read at 8 a.m., “This information is for the parents and guardians of students at Sam Houston High School. The school is under a precautionary lockdown at this time. Students, faculty, and staff are safe. As students arrive at school, we do ask that they report to the gym. We will provide you with an update when the lockdown is lifted.”

A second notice was issued shortly thereafter reading, “As of 8 a.m., Moss Bluff Elementary and Moss Bluff Middle have also been placed under precautionary exterior lockdowns.”

At 9 a.m. a new update was posted lifting the lockdowns.

***As of 9 a.m., all precautionary lockdowns have been lifted. Students, faculty, and staff at Moss Bluff Elementary,...

Posted by Calcasieu Parish School Board on Monday, March 7, 2022

