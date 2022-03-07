McNeese Takes Series Finale Against La. Tech, 5-2.

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Cowboys (8-4) got back in the win column with a 5-2 victory over Louisiana Tech (7-5) in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

Peyton Johnson logged his fourth multi-RBI game of the season and scored twice in a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Johnson hit his second home run of the weekend in the sixth inning. Brad Burckel hit his first home run of the season in the first inning, he also scored a run for McNeese.

Starting pitcher Ty Abraham was well on his way to a quality start before he was removed for precautionary reasons in the fourth, he threw three scoreless innings to go along with three strikeouts. Relief pitcher Brian Shadrick earned the win as he’d enter to bases-loaded jam in the fourth and yield no runs. He pitched three innings allowing just one run and fanned two. Cameron Foster showed his dominance once again as he recorded a three-inning save while recording strikeouts on five of the nine outs.

Louisiana Tech starting pitcher Dan Merrill (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits in three innings of work. The Bulldog offense was led by Cole McConnell’s three-hit day.

Key Moments:

After a leadoff walk, Ty Abraham picked off Taylor Young attempting to steal second. - T1

Brad Burckel homered to left on the first pitch he saw. - B1

A Payton Harden leadoff double and Tre’ Obregon’s III walk set up a double steal, Harden stole home to give the Cowboys a 2-0 lead. - B3

Reliever Brian Shadrick entered the game with bases loaded and no outs in the fourth, he’d force a fielder’s choice as Kade Morris would nail the runner at home from third. The next batter grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. - T4

Braden Duhon’s grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Peyton Johnson who led off the inning with an infield single. - B4

Tech scored their first run of the game on an RBI fielder’s choice. - T6

Peyton Johnson led off the inning with a deep homer to right to give McNeese a 4-1 advantage. - B6

Tech’s Cole McConnell drove in Steele Netterville with a single to left. - T8

Julian Gonzales singled up the middle and then stole second & third and was then driven home by Peyton Johnson’s RBI single. - B8

Foster struck out the first two swinging and induced a game-ending grounder to third to end the game. - T9

Notes:

Peyton Johnson hit .400 this series with two home runs and three RBIs.

Harden went 2-4 with a run, his sixth multi-hit game out of the last 10.

Obregon III has hit safely in nine straight.

Shadrick’s efforts netted him his first career victory.

Foster’s three-inning save was his fourth save of the season. The second three-plus inning save of his career (4.2 innings against Sam Houston 5/29/21).

C Ben David started his first contest of the season, he threw out Cole McConnell trying to steal in the eighth. He went 2-4 this series with an RBI.

Next Game: McNeese will take the LSU Tigers next Tuesday, March 8, at 6:30 PM at Alex Box Stadium.

