50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man wanted for shooting Walmart employee arrested in Opelousas

Lake Charles man Cotrellis Laquincy Henry, 19, was arrested as a suspect in a shooting in a...
Lake Charles man Cotrellis Laquincy Henry, 19, was arrested as a suspect in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Friday, Feb. 18. Henry faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Gerstner Memorial Drive last month has been arrested in Opelousas, authorities said.

A Walmart employee was shot during an argument that began inside the store, then spilled into the parking lot, according to information from Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The man who was shot has since been released from the hospital.

Lake Charles man Cotrellis Laquincy Henry, 19, was arrested Friday as a suspect in the Friday, Feb. 18, shooting.

Fondel said Henry fled on foot, leaving behind the vehicle in which he had traveled to the store.

Henry faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $195,000.

Fondel said the shooting, which happened around 6:30 p.m., began as a verbal argument, before escalating to a physical altercation.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, an arrest warrant was obtained on Saturday, Feb. 19 - the day after the shooting - the deputy chief said.

U.S. Marshals and the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team arrested Henry without incident around 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 4, in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue in Opelousas.

Fondel asked anyone with any additional information to call Sgt. Ben Randolph or Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game

Latest News

Locals discuss sacrifice during the Lent season.
Locals discuss sacrifice during Lent season
Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting on Fitzenreiter Road Sunday...
Two hospitalized after Sunday afternoon shooting on Fitzenreiter Road
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
DeRidder banker fined $150,000