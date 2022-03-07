LSU stays in Top 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (25-5) have dropped three spots from No. 6 to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, March 7 despite their poor performance in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Tigers fell 78-63 to Kentucky on Friday, March 4, and trailed by 20 at halftime. The Wildcats upset No. 1, South Carolina, on Sunday in the SEC Championship game. LSU is expected to receive a Top-16 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will host the first two rounds in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The NCAA women’s selection show will be aired on Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

AP Top 25 :

South Carolina (29-2) Stanford (28-3) North Carolina State (29-3) Baylor (25-5) Louisville (25-4) Connecticut (24-5) Texas (23-6) Iowa (23-7) LSU (25-5) Iowa State (25-5) Indiana (22-8) Michigan (22-6) Maryland (21-8) Ohio State (23-6) BYU (25-2) Kentucky (19-11) Virginia Tech (23-9) North Carolina (23-6) Tennessee (23-9) Arizona (20-7) Oklahoma (23-7) Notre Dame (22-8) Florida Gulf Coast (27-2) Princeton (22-4) UCF (22-3)

