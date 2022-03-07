50/50 Thursdays
Locals discuss sacrifice during Lent season

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Lent season is here! The season began March 2nd and lasts for 40 days, it is a time where Christians sacrifice their guilty pleasures in exchange for a deeper connection with God.

“I’m challenging all my grades with an individual fast for what we are doing, so for 8th grade we are doing… no social media, no video games, no sugar, no snacks, no junk, and we’re going to do that for 40 days and we’re all committed to it, Religion Teacher, Zach Daigle said.”

The 40-day season of prayer marks a time for many to reflect and surrender in faith with the purpose to gain a tenfold return emotionally, spiritually, and mentally.

Giving up what brings comfort is not always easy, but well worth it, just ask third grader Madison Shaw, who was quick to inform us that there were not any rules to lent, and there were various things that could be given up in 40 days.

”Well, you don’t technically have to stop eating sweets, you can donate or do something better, third grader, Madison Shaw said.”

And that “something better” Madison is giving up is, Netflix.

