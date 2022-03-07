50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 7

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team (9-3) has dropped in the four major polls after going 2-2 last week including a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Texas in the Shriners Classic. So far through 12 games, the Tigers have struggled defensively with 25 total errors, 10 coming this past weekend including five against Baylor.

RELATED: Defensive woes continue as No. 7 LSU falls to Baylor 9-6

LSU has one of the worst fielding percentages in college baseball at .940 which ranks No. 279 and they currently rank No. 7 in the nation in errors. LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 8 against McNeese State at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 7 LSU falls 6-1 to No. 1 Texas in Shriners Classic

The Tigers have dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball Newspapers Top 25 poll, they dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll, the fell eight spots from No. 8 to No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll and from No. 10 to No. 3 in Perfect Game’s.

RELATED: Thompson’s walk-off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  3. Tennessee (10-1)
  4. Oregon State (9-1)
  5. Stanford (8-3)
  6. LSU (9-3)
  7. Virginia (11-0)
  8. Notre Dame (8-1)
  9. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  10. Ole Miss (10-1)
  11. Georgia (9-2)
  12. Liberty (10-1)
  13. Florida (10-3)
  14. North Carolina (11-1)
  15. Gonzaga (8-2)
  16. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  17. Texas State (10-2)
  18. Arizona (9-3)
  19. Texas Tech (10-2)
  20. Arkansas (7-3)
  21. Purdue (12-0)
  22. Florida State (7-4)
  23. Miami (8-3)
  24. UCLA (8-4)
  25. Old Dominion (9-1)

D1 Baseball Top 25:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Ole Miss (10-1)
  3. Arkansas (7-3)
  4. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  5. Stanford (8-3)
  6. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  7. Oregon State (9-1)
  8. Florida State (7-4)
  9. Notre Dame (8-1)
  10. Tennessee (10-1)
  11. Florida (10-3)
  12. LSU (9-3)
  13. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  14. Liberty (10-1)
  15. North Carolina (11-1)
  16. Arizona (9-3)
  17. Texas Tech (10-2)
  18. Tulane (10-2)
  19. Clemson (11-0)
  20. Georgia (9-2)
  21. TCU (8-3)
  22. North Carolina State (8-4)
  23. Mississippi State (6-6)
  24. Maryland (9-2)
  25. Gonzaga (8-2)

Baseball America Top 25:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Stanford (8-3)
  3. Notre Dame (8-1)
  4. Ole Miss (10-1)
  5. Virginia (11-0)
  6. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  7. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  8. Oregon State (9-1)
  9. Arkansas (7-3)
  10. Florida State (7-4)
  11. Tennessee (10-1)
  12. Liberty (10-1)
  13. Florida (10-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  15. UCLA (8-4)
  16. LSU (9-3)
  17. Arizona (9-3)
  18. Georgia (9-2)
  19. Gonzaga (8-2)
  20. North Carolina (11-1)
  21. Clemson (11-0)
  22. Maryland (9-2)
  23. Tulane (10-2)
  24. Old Dominion (8-2)
  25. North Carolina State (8-4)

Perfect Game:

  1. Texas (11-1)
  2. Vanderbilt (10-2)
  3. Notre Dame (8-1)
  4. Stanford (8-3)
  5. Ole Miss (10-1)
  6. Tennessee (10-1)
  7. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  8. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  9. Oregon State (9-1)
  10. LSU (9-3)
  11. Arkansas (7-3)
  12. Liberty (10-1)
  13. UCLA (8-4)
  14. Florida State (7-4)
  15. TCU (8-3)
  16. Texas Tech (10-2)
  17. North Carolina State (8-4)
  18. Clemson (11-0)
  19. Florida (10-3)
  20. North Carolina (11-1)
  21. Arizona (9-3)
  22. Tulane (10-2)
  23. Virginia (11-0)
  24. Miami (8-3)
  25. Maryland (9-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

McNeese Cowboys MBB
Cowboys to face No. 6 NSU in round 1 of Southland Tournament
Baseball Preview: McNeese at #16 LSU
McNeese at #16 LSU
Baseball Preview: McNeese at No. 16 LSU
2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
McNeese Hoops heads to Katy for Southland Tournament
Gary Goff McNeese Football
McNeese set to begin spring football