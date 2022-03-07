50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Area churches pray for peace in Ukraine

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Protests and prayer vigils continue across the nation as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify.

“Unbearable, unspeakable sadness” is how some clergymen in the Lake Area are describing the situation unfolding in Ukraine as war rages on in the region. Churches like First United Methodist are urging their congregations to join the fight for Ukraine’s sovereignty through spiritual warfare.

“It certainly did come about very quickly,” Reverend Weldon Bares said. “In our service this morning, we prayed for the aggressor to stop and for peace to come in that region and ultimately we think that’s the only answer.”

“I do have some acquaintances over there from mission work,” church member Wallace Brady said. It’s really a sad situation to see so much civilian fallout.”

Other churches like Trinity Baptist offer support through continued prayer and donations.

“I’ve also prayed for the civilians,” Brady said. “I know many of them have been without necessities - food, water, clothing, any of that stuff and certainly all the damage done to infrastructure because that’s not easily fixed.”

“I prayed for the refugees, over a million refugees who are mainly women and children and the elderly,” Rev. Bares said.

Trinity Baptist is accepting donations and prayers through: https://www.sendrelief.org/projects/ukraine

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Showers and even a few storms possible Monday morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy night ahead, rain and cooler temperatures arrive Monday
Churches like First United Methodist are urging their congregations to join the fight for...
Lake Area churches pray for peace in Ukraine
David Gullatt
Former dean at LA Tech arrested for obscenity and possession of drugs
Ivan Bondarchuk, a 2018 graduate of Tulane University's law school, is working with other...
Ukrainian Tulane Law grad finds himself on front lines in Kyiv