Lake Area churches pray for peace in Ukraine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Protests and prayer vigils continue across the nation as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify.

“Unbearable, unspeakable sadness” is how some clergymen in the Lake Area are describing the situation unfolding in Ukraine as war rages on in the region. Churches like First United Methodist are urging their congregations to join the fight for Ukraine’s sovereignty through spiritual warfare.

“It certainly did come about very quickly,” Reverend Weldon Bares said. “In our service this morning, we prayed for the aggressor to stop and for peace to come in that region and ultimately we think that’s the only answer.”

“I do have some acquaintances over there from mission work,” church member Wallace Brady said. It’s really a sad situation to see so much civilian fallout.”

Other churches like Trinity Baptist offer support through continued prayer and donations.

“I’ve also prayed for the civilians,” Brady said. “I know many of them have been without necessities - food, water, clothing, any of that stuff and certainly all the damage done to infrastructure because that’s not easily fixed.”

“I prayed for the refugees, over a million refugees who are mainly women and children and the elderly,” Rev. Bares said.

Trinity Baptist is accepting donations and prayers through: https://www.sendrelief.org/projects/ukraine

