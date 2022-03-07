DeRidder banker fined $150,000

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A banker has been fined $150,000 for transactions he made while working for a DeRidder bank, according to federal documents.

Carroll Green, who was president and CEO of Beauregard Federal Savings Bank, obtained a personal loan without disclosing that he was the beneficiary and made several transactions using inaccurate loan documents, according to a consent order posted by the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Green was Beauregard FSB’s president and CEO - as well as chairman of the board - of from 2011 through 2019, then was Chief Financial Officer from 2019 until December 2021.

Green neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in the consent order.

The consent order reads that Green “engaged in violations of law, engaged in reckless unsafe or unsound practices, and breached his fiduciary duties to the Bank. (Green) demonstrated personal dishonesty, willful or continuing disregard for the safety and soundness of the Bank, and a reckless disregard for the law.”

According to the consent order:

In October 2016, Green obtained a $75,000 loan from the bank using a director of the bank as a borrower in name only. Green did not disclose that he was the intended beneficiary and caused the bank to approve the loan using inaccurate loan documents

Around 2019, Green did not disclose that he secured a bank loan in the name of a bank customer to purchase of residential property for himself.

On at least 10 occasions between June 2016 and October 2018, Green provided inaccurate loan information when he knowingly gave borrowers unsecured or partially secured real estate loans to cover down payments and closing costs.

Green was previously fined $5,000 by the comptroller’s office in 2019.

