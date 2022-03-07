DeRidder alum Domonique Davis named Conference USA newcomer of the year and first-team all-conference

DALLAS – Southern Miss junior Domonique Davis was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year as well as First Team All-Conference by the league office on Monday.

Davis, a DeRidder alum and LSU transfer, became just the third Lady Eagle to earn Newcomer of the Year and the 10th to earn Conference USA First Team All-Conference honors.

“Dom is a young lady who has a lot of special abilities and an amazing feel for the game,” USM head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said in a statement. “She’s hit a lot of big shots to win games for us and we’re really fortunate to be able to have her. She wants the ball in crunch time. She wants to make the play.”

On the year, Davis ranks in the top 10 in Conference USA in eight different statistical categories, including leading the Lady Eagles with 14.6 points per game and 3.9 assists per game.

Davis dropped a career-high 30 points in the Lady Eagles win over Rice back in January as part of a streak of 13-straight games with Davis scoring in double-digits. Davis hit the game-winner with 0.7 left against FIU, pulling up from the free-throw to put the dagger in the Panthers and finish with 15 points.

