Defensive woes continue as No. 7 LSU falls to Baylor, 9-6

HOUSTON (WAFB) - It was a tough weekend for No. 7 LSU baseball (9-3) as they dropped 2-of-3 games in the Shriners Classic in Houston, Texas. As the Tigers closed out the weekend with a 9-6 loss to Baylor on Sunday, March 6. And outside of Jordan Thompson’s late-inning heroics on Friday, a walk-off home run to take down Oklahoma in extra innings, it was a rather disappointing weekend for the Tigers specifically on defense.

In the three games over the weekend the Tigers committed 10 errors including five in the loss to Baylor on Sunday night, tying a season-high for errors. For the season through 12 games the Tigers have committed a total of 25 errors compared to last season LSU didn’t commit their 25th error until game number 27 against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers got things started in the top of the first inning as Jacob Berry hit an RBI double, his third double of the season to score Tre’ Morgan to give LSU a 1-0 lead. Cade Doughty would follow with a sac-fly to center field to make it 2-0.

Baylor would score one run in the bottom of the first off an RBI sac-fly, in the bottom of the third the Bears took advantage of an LSU error and walk to score two more runs to take a 3-2 lead.

LSU would answer in the top of the fourth as Gavin Dugas drove in two on a single to give them a 4-3 lead, Morgan would also hit an RBI single to make it 5-3. Baylor would cut the Tiger lead to one on an RBI triple to make it 5-4. Then in the bottom of the sixth, they would take the lead for good as they scored three more runs and to make it 7-5 and in the bottom of the eighth, they added two more to make it 9-5.

Berry would add one more run in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run to make it 9-6.

LSU will look to bounce back as they take on McNeese State on Tuesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

