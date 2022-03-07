Calcasieu early voting dates announced for March 26 election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters says early voting for the March 26, 2022, Municipal Primary Election will be held from Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19.

Early voting will not be available on Sunday, March 13.

Residents who would like to vote early in Calcasieu Parish can do so on these days from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

The Calcasieu Parish Courthouse

1000 Ryan St. in Lake Charles

The voting will be in Room 7 on the second floor

Open all early voting days

Sulphur Law Enforcement Building

500 N. Huntington St.

Voting will only be available at this location on March 12th, 16th, and 19th

Voting at Moss Bluff Dynamic Dimensions will not be available.

You can find a listing of what will be on the Calcasieu Parish ballot HERE.

