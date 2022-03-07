Calcasieu early voting dates announced for March 26 election
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters says early voting for the March 26, 2022, Municipal Primary Election will be held from Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19.
Early voting will not be available on Sunday, March 13.
Residents who would like to vote early in Calcasieu Parish can do so on these days from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
The Calcasieu Parish Courthouse
- 1000 Ryan St. in Lake Charles
- The voting will be in Room 7 on the second floor
- Open all early voting days
Sulphur Law Enforcement Building
- 500 N. Huntington St.
- Voting will only be available at this location on March 12th, 16th, and 19th
Voting at Moss Bluff Dynamic Dimensions will not be available.
You can find a listing of what will be on the Calcasieu Parish ballot HERE.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.