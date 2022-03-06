SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 5, 2022.

Ryan Christopher Lyons, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; general speed law; turning movements and required signals.

Joshua Joseph Baronet, 39, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; aggravated assault.

Christy Lee Robinette, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal trespass.

Alan Dale Vegoren, 42, Lake Charles: Oral sexual battery.

Chasity Renee Marshall, 33, Morgan City: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Jose Eleutiro Cano II, 54, Vinton: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Michael Chase Red, 19, DeQuincy: Proper equipment required on vehicles; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Dustin Ray Meaux, 34, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; direct contempt of court.

Kathy Renee Hensley, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; operating vehicle while license is suspended; violations of registration provisions: switched license plate.

Kyle Kenton James, 50, Sulphur: Home invasion; simple battery.

Derrin Percy Walker, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Douglas Allen Kane, 64, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or healthcare professional with injury.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.